Financial Contrast: AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) and Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) and AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Donaldson and AeroClean Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson 10.14% 27.91% 13.21% AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Donaldson and AeroClean Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson $2.85 billion 2.57 $286.90 million $2.37 25.00 AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than AeroClean Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Donaldson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Donaldson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Donaldson and AeroClean Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson 0 0 2 0 3.00 AeroClean Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Donaldson presently has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.65%. Given Donaldson’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Donaldson is more favorable than AeroClean Technologies.

Summary

Donaldson beats AeroClean Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. The Industrial Products segment consist of dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines, polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications as well as hard disk drives, and semi-conductor manufacturing. The company was founded by Frank Donaldson in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

