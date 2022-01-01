Zacks Investment Research Lowers Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Luxfer stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $534.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

