American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

AMH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

AMH stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 124.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

