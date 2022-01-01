Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $148.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kimberly-Clark outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is focused on undertaking relevant pricing actions to counter inflation. Kimberly-Clark has been committed toward its three key strategic growth pillars. These include focus on improving its core business in the developed markets; speed up growth of Personal Care segment in developing and emerging markets; and enhance digital and e-commerce capacities. Also, its 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs have been generating savings. However, the company is seeing rising input costs for a while now. The trend prevailed in the third quarter of 2021, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. Management slashed its 2021 view, wherein it expects key input costs to escalate $1,400-$1,500 million.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $142.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.99.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

