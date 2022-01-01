Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HYFM. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 74.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 236.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 295.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 90,785 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 457.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 263,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,049,000 after purchasing an additional 274,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.