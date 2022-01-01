Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post $55.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $41.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $194.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $304.73 million, with estimates ranging from $255.57 million to $426.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBT opened at $29.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

