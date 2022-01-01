Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,770.00

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,770 ($37.24) and last traded at GBX 2,691.80 ($36.18), with a volume of 3280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,660 ($35.76).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($34.28) to GBX 2,600 ($34.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,580 ($34.68) to GBX 2,600 ($34.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,400.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,402.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.