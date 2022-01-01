Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.65

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 8982405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.26.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 653,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 107,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

