Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,726.96

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,726.96 ($23.21) and traded as low as GBX 1,618.04 ($21.75). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,650 ($22.18), with a volume of 83,399 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,250 ($30.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,726.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,920.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

