Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.49

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and traded as low as $24.48. Atento shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 44,991 shares.

Several research firms have commented on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $382.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.80 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atento by 19.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atento in the third quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atento by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atento in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

