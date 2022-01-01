AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.97

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.97 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 48.30 ($0.65). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 49.30 ($0.66), with a volume of 938,453 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £362.10 million and a P/E ratio of -54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 32.17, a current ratio of 32.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.87.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($16,131.20). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,000.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

