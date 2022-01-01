Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SWBI stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $859.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

