Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 582,447 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,580,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 571.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 448,604 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 683.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 230,188 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

