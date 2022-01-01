Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.