Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,500 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RDSB. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.57) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($25.07) to GBX 2,089 ($28.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.57) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.84).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,622.40 ($21.81) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,652.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,542.15. The firm has a market cap of £125.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.38).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.66%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

