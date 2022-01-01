eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eGain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $313.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in eGain by 125.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 79,104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

