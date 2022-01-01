Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

FLYW opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $189,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,739,711 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

