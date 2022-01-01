Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

