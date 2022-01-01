Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “
Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.69.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.
