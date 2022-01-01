Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ ZVO opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $62.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zovio will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Zovio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Zovio by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zovio by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zovio by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 68,226 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

