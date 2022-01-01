Critical Contrast: Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) & Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Eneti alerts:

This table compares Eneti and Capital Product Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 0.53 -$671.98 million ($35.93) -0.22 Capital Product Partners $140.87 million 2.17 $30.37 million $3.46 4.66

Capital Product Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Product Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.1% of Capital Product Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Capital Product Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -226.28% 9.06% 4.54% Capital Product Partners 41.21% 8.66% 4.21%

Risk & Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Product Partners has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eneti and Capital Product Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Capital Product Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eneti presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 142.25%. Capital Product Partners has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eneti is more favorable than Capital Product Partners.

Dividends

Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Capital Product Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Eneti pays out -0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Product Partners pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Product Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Capital Product Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Eneti on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.