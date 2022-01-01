Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.62 Million

Analysts expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce sales of $194.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.33 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $188.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $827.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.30 million to $849.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $917.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $999.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on HL. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

