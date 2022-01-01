Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

