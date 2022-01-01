Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.86 ($116.88).

ETR:BMW opened at €88.49 ($100.56) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($109.53). The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

