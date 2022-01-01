Barclays Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €65.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.50 ($72.16).

ETR VNA opened at €48.50 ($55.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.13. Vonovia has a one year low of €47.11 ($53.53) and a one year high of €60.96 ($69.27).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

