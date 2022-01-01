JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €63.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.08 ($73.96).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €60.77 ($69.06) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a one year high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.25.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

