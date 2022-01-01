Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €178.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €183.64 ($208.68).

SAE stock opened at €113.30 ($128.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -97.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is €138.39 and its 200-day moving average is €140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($282.95).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

