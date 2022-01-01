Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPN. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.18.

GPN stock opened at $135.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

