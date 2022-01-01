Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on GPN. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.18.
GPN stock opened at $135.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
