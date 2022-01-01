Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vocera continues to augment the clinical workflow by enabling the interoperability of its solutions with a number of clinical and operational systems used in hospitals today. The company is well-positioned to benefit from a comprehensive product portfolio supported by an accretive customer base. The key growth drivers are a healthy momentum in order bookings and a strong pricing power. The company’s wide swath of integrations continues to be a major differentiator. Vocera raised its earlier guidance for 2021 to better reflect the improving business conditions. With solid fundamentals and huge revenue-generating potential, it aims to benefit from several mega trends in the healthcare industry. However, complex technology deployment, dependence on limited suppliers for hardware components and supply chain woes due to the pandemic are headwinds.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.80.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,143,136. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,024,000 after acquiring an additional 110,750 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,282,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 501,209 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

