Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RWT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.