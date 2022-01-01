Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

