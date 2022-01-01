North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.81.

NYSE:NOA opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $453.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

