$449.86 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post $449.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $433.29 million and the highest is $463.90 million. MarineMax posted sales of $411.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,604 shares of company stock valued at $953,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $1,697,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.70. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

