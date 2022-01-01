Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $156.29

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.29 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 151.60 ($2.04). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 151.60 ($2.04), with a volume of 7,749 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £68.68 million and a PE ratio of 15.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Spectra Systems Company Profile (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

