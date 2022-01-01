Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of GL opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.69%.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth $64,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

