Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $186.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXP. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.73.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $98.98 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

