Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.12

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and traded as high as $30.52. Empire shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMLAF. TD Securities raised their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

