Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.25

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and traded as high as $32.10. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 480 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.