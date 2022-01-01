LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. LKA Gold shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 89,588 shares.

About LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI)

LKA Gold, Inc engages in the exploration of gold mining activities. It focuses its operation on the Ute-Ulay and Golden Wonder projects. The company was founded by Kye A. Abraham, Larry H. Abraham, and James U. Blanchard III in 1979 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, WA.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for LKA Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKA Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.