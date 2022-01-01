ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.26

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $2.51. ContraFect shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 261,142 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ContraFect in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ContraFect by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

