Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) & China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bright Scholar Education and China Liberal Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education 1 0 0 0 1.00 China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bright Scholar Education currently has a consensus target price of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 132.76%. Given Bright Scholar Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and China Liberal Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education -1.66% 4.40% 1.39% China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and China Liberal Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education $216.98 million 0.64 -$8.17 million ($0.07) -16.57 China Liberal Education $5.02 million 1.68 $1.21 million N/A N/A

China Liberal Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Scholar Education.

Risk & Volatility

Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Bright Scholar Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education beats China Liberal Education on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services. The company was founded by Mei Rong Yang on February 18, 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

