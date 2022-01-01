Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadence Bank provides consumers, businesses and corporations with banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence Bank, formerly known as BancorpSouth Bank, is based in TUPELO, Miss. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

CADE stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Provides banking services

