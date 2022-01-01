Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.26 ($20.75).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of EPA CA opened at €16.11 ($18.30) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.96. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($18.53) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($26.91).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.