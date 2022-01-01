Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Sysco stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

