DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DSV Panalpina A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.78.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.07.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

