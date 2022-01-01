Zacks Investment Research Lowers EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.16.

Shares of ESLOY stock opened at $106.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average is $98.34. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

