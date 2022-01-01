Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.