BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.93

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.93 and traded as low as $14.83. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 93,014 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.