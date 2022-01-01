BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.93

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.93 and traded as low as $14.83. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 93,014 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,122,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 202.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 56,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 39.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

