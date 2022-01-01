Head to Head Comparison: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) & TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of -1.48, meaning that its share price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.12%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Sino United Worldwide Consolidated.

Profitability

This table compares Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 37.03% -157.86% 24.68% TOMI Environmental Solutions -60.44% -44.12% -34.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino United Worldwide Consolidated $120,000.00 103.29 $20,000.00 N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.30 $4.39 million ($0.34) -4.85

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Sino United Worldwide Consolidated.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats Sino United Worldwide Consolidated on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

