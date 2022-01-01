Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Get Camden National alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered Camden National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Camden National stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. Camden National has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Camden National by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Camden National by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.