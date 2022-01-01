Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $91.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Century Communities alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.20.

CCS opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.